Dubai: Over 400 Emiratis exempted from housing loans worth Dh146 million, Sheikh Hamdan announces

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been tasked with following up on the implementation of this decision

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 7:53 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 8:09 PM

Some 426 Emiratis with limited incomes shall be exempted from paying the rest of their housing loans, the Dubai Crown Prince announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the emirate, said Dh146 million worth of loans would be cleared as part of the directive.

"We continue to implement initiatives and provide all support to enhance the standard of living for all citizens in Dubai," he added.

The new package of relief — specifically for low-income citizens and other families in need — comes in time for this year's Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been tasked with following up on the implementation of this decision, Sheikh Hamdan said.

More to follow

ALSO READ: