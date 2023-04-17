UAE: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed orders disbursement of Dh2.74 billion worth of housing benefits to Abu Dhabi citizens

This is the first housing package of 2023, and coincides with Eid Al Fitr celebrations

Housing benefits worth Dh2.74 billion will be disbursed to Abu Dhabi citizens, covering more than 1,800 beneficiaries in the emirate, authorities announced on Monday.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement.

The housing benefits include the exemption of low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from loan repayments. The disbursement covers Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Loans include the following housing categories: construction, demolition and reconstruction, as well as maintenance and expansion.

The first housing package of 2023, which coincides with Eid Al Fitr celebrations, reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability, and enabling citizens to raise strong, stable families that will benefit the future of the UAE.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, extended his deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for the unlimited support that they give in following up on citizens’ needs and ensuring their housing needs are met.

Al Shorafa stressed Abu Dhabi Housing Authority's commitment to developing a modern and sustainable housing system in the emirate that achieves the leadership’s vision and meets the needs of citizens and their families.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his guidance and commitment to meeting the needs of all citizens to ensure a good quality of life.

