Dubai: No more waiting lines, get your dialysis done at home

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 5:21 PM

Kidney failure patients in Dubai will no longer have to go to a hospital for treatment and can be treated at their homes now.

NMC Healthcare has launched its home dialysis services in Dubai and the Northern Emirates through its subsidiary, ProVita which will allow patients to continue with their work schedules and jobs rather than endure four-hour sessions at dialysis centres.

The company has been offering home dialysis services in Abu Dhabi for the past two years.

“We realised the potential to start home dialysis services in Dubai as we received a lot of inquiries for it. This will help not only the patients but also family members where they waste a lot of time going back and forth to hospitals,” said Clancey Po, president of operations at NMC Healthcare.

“We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary Covid-19 measures are in place to allow home care services to be delivered by our professional staff,” said Michael Davis, chief executive officer of NMC Healthcare.

Replying to a query about the cost of home dialysis, Po said most of the patients are insured in the UAE.

“The costs of dialysis care are high and will likely continue to rise as a result of increased life expectancy and improved therapies for causes of kidney failure such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease. We can provide some comfort by enabling the patients to be treated within the comfort of their home, rather than adding travelling and lengthy waiting times, which is an additional cost and unnecessary burden.”

Po added that patients who could walk go three to four times a week to hospitals to get their dialysis done there.

“It’s a lot of time for a person aged 70 years because he needs two additional family members and a driver to support him. Then they spend two additional hours travelling. Hence, a lot of time is wasted. Now, we are installing the same hospital machines at the home of the patient. And this machine is only for that individual patient,” he added.

NMC Healthcare has seen 100 patients to avail this new home dialysis service in Dubai within the first year.

