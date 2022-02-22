Why choose organic milk?
5 reasons to choose organic milk
Organic milk has grown more popular in recent years and many parents see it as the caring choice for their children. Perhaps you have seen organic milk in the refrigerated counter and wondered what it is and why you should choose it? Here are five reasons why more and more people are choosing to put the organic variant in the basket when buying milk.
Milk is nature's own recipe for nutrition - full of calcium, protein, and vitamins. Together with a healthy diet, calcium and protein are necessary for children's growth and bone development, and calcium is needed to maintain bones and teeth for adults. When you choose organic milk, you know that the milk is produced naturally - where there's been as little added and processed as possible
Organic cows have more room and get exercise every day - and for six months of the year they even roam freely on meadows and eat grass and clover. It is good for the well-being of the cows. Calves of organic cows receive milk for the first three months of life. Therefore, many people choose organic milk due to a higher animal welfare.
Many prefer organic milk because of what is not in the milk. The feed that the cows eat are grown organically without pesticides and without genetically modified crops, and organic cows do not receive preventive antibiotics. That way you can feel confident that the milk is a 100% natural product without hormones, antibiotics or pesticide residues. Therefore, many parents see it as the caring choice for their children and themselves
When the cow's feed is grown without spraying agents, no pesticides enter the drinking water or fields. Therefore, organic farming is also good for the environment and biodiversity.
The attentive production makes organic milk an exclusive product, where you are sure to get the highest quality. Many farmers are therefore turning to sustainability to ensure being able to focus on following nature's processes and creating good quality. There is strict control and effective labelling of organic milk, so you know that it meets the strict requirements.
