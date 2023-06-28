Dubai: New passport control counters introduced at DXB on Eid Al Adha eve

With drawings of camels adorned with astronauts, the counters signify the melding of historical roots and technological advancements

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 2:20 PM

Dubai International Airport unveiled new children’s passport control counters in the arrivals halls of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 on the eve of Eid Al Adha, following the successful launch in Terminal 3 last Eid Al Fitr.

The initiative aims to create a lasting impression on child passengers by allowing them to experience the passport stamping process themselves and fostering cultural ties.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, made an inspection visit to witness the progress of work in the passport control area.

During his tour, Al Marri observed the various mechanisms in place, the readiness of the airport, as well as the rapid response times to ensure high standards of innovative international services. He also reviewed the preparations made by the technical and support teams to handle the high passenger traffic during the Eid Al Adha period.

The children’s passport counters are designed to catch the eye with an exquisite blend of traditional Emirati heritage and modern elements reflecting the cultural renaissance the emirate is undergoing. With drawings of camels adorned with astronauts, the counters signify the melding of historical roots and technological advancements. The floor of the counters is adorned with welcoming phrases in a plethora of languages and vibrant colors, aimed at resonating with the diverse backgrounds of the children.

During the last Eid Al Fitr, a staggering 10,423 children availed themselves of the children’s passport control counters in Terminal 3. This has encouraged the authorities to expand the service to the other terminals.

