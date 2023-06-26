Dubai: Plan to renew residency visa, entry permit during Eid holidays? Here are the GDRFA office timings

Customer Happiness Centre at DXB, Terminal 3 will remain open to provide the services from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm throughout this period

by Ajanta Paul Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:16 PM

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has announced its working hours for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays.

From Tuesday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30, 2023, the Customer Happiness Centre at the Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3 (Arrivals Hall), will remain open and continue to provide the GDRFA’s services from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily throughout this period. However, the passport centres will remain open for 24hrs and serve customers daily.

During the Eid holidays, the GDRFA's Head Office, located at Al Jaffliya next to the Bur Dubai Police Station opposite the Jaffliya Metro station, will be temporarily closed, as informed by a call centre executive. Following the festive break, work will resume as usual, and the office hours will be from 7:30am to 6:00am.

The working hours of Al Awir Centre, during the Eid Al Adha holidays will be from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Residents intending to renew their residency visa or visitors seeking to modify their permits are advised to verify the holiday working hours before scheduling their visit.

Public and private sector employees in the UAE will get a four-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday. The holidays include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). For those workers with Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates into a six-day break. They will report back to work on Monday, July 3.

