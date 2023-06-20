Reach Dubai airport up to 4 hours before departure: DXB issues peak travel alert, shares tips to beat holiday rush

Her daughter, born last month, has been named Hind Bint Faisal
Dubai International (DXB) will welcome an estimated 3.5 million passengers between June 20 and July 3, with average total daily traffic reaching 252,000. Dubai Airports said the world’s busiest international airport will get even busier in the coming weeks as the UAE’s summer school break coincides with the six-day long Eid Al Adha holidays starting this weekend.
The hub is preparing for a surge in departures, with more than a quarter of a million in outbound traffic from June 23 to 25. Saturday, June 24, is forecast to be “exceptionally busy” with a total departure load of nearly 100,000 passengers across DXB. The arrival peak at the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday is anticipated to be even busier, with total daily traffic expected to surpass a record breaking 305,000 passengers on July 2.
“Dubai International’s recovery has been spectacular this year as evidenced by the impressive traffic growth in the first quarter. As a result, the seasonal peaks this year are expected to be the busiest since 2019, and we are preparing ourselves accordingly.
Teams across DXB, representing terminal operations, guest experience, control authorities including Dubai Police, airlines, ground handling, baggage operations, car parks, and multiple commercial and service partners, are all working in perfect sync to maintain the high quality of service that international travellers have to come to expect of Dubai,” said Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice-president of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports.
Dubai Airports has issued guidelines for passengers to follow to beat the holiday rush:
ALSO READ:
Her daughter, born last month, has been named Hind Bint Faisal
Respective embassies in Abu Dhabi and Doha reopened on Monday
In most Islamic countries, Arafat Day falls on June 27 and June 28 will be the first day of Eid
The Ministry of Human Resource announced a public paid holiday for the private sector from June 27 to June 30 on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha
The country is home to more than 3.5 million Indian expats, with a majority of them hailing from Kerala
The two sides also reviewed climate action collaboration, in light of the UAE's hosting of COP28 in Dubai late this year
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime
Employees whose visas are sponsored by their spouses or parents but have work permits issued by the MoHRE are required to subscribe to the scheme