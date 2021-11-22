Dubai: New mosque opens in Hatta

It can accommodate over 500 worshippers

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 1:39 PM

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced the opening of a mosque in Hatta.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Suleiman funded the mosque’s construction costs and it is named after her.

Built in local style, the mosque has a concrete dome in the middle of the roof. It can accommodate over 500 worshippers — 470 men and 50 women.

ALSO READ:

Dr Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, director of Allisaili centre, attended the opening ceremony. During a speech, he explained the virtues of building mosques.