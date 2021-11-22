Dubai: New mosque opens in Hatta

Golden traffic points system aims to prevent accidents, promote responsible driving
The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced the opening of a mosque in Hatta.
Sheikha Fatima bint Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Suleiman funded the mosque’s construction costs and it is named after her.
Built in local style, the mosque has a concrete dome in the middle of the roof. It can accommodate over 500 worshippers — 470 men and 50 women.
Dr Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, director of Allisaili centre, attended the opening ceremony. During a speech, he explained the virtues of building mosques.
