Look: Hatta to transform into a mesmerising tourist destination

Soon, visitors can unwind by a new beach, bike along the longest mountain trail and ride a cable car to the UAE's highest peak.

1 of 7 A new beach, lake, transportation system for the slopes, hotel facilities, bicycle paths that stretch along an area of 120km, and the longest mountain trail in the country are among the latest projects announced in Hatta. Photo: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

2 of 7 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday approved the Hatta Master Development Plan, which aims to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

3 of 7 A mountainside health resort will be built to provide tourists opportunities to practice sports and activities that are suitable to Hatta’s terrain.

4 of 7 The Hatta Development Plan also addresses the housing needs of Emiratis over the next 20 years and aims to develop integrated investment projects that serve the current and future aspirations of Emiratis.

5 of 7 As part of its transportation plan, ride-sharing services and tourist coaches will be deployed for accessing heritage sites, such as Wadi Hub, Hatta Dam, Heritage Village and Al-Tal Park.

6 of 7 The plan also includes the development of a tourist funicular system, the first of its kind in the region, to facilitate the movement of visitors to the dam site. The project is expected to attract one million riders annually.