Dubai: Nearly 2km tailback, 20-min delay after trailer breaks down at traffic signal

KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 11:28 AM

A major traffic jam has taken place in Al Quoz, with traffic being held back for nearly two kilometres.

A trailer has broken down near Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, causing delays. Motorists have reported a delay of up to 20 minutes due to the bumper-to-bumper traffic on the stretch.

The hold-up has since been clearing, with Google Maps now showing a delay of 5 minutes at the road in front of Al Khail Mall.

Motorists can use alternative routes to avoid the gridlock.

