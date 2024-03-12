Dubai traffic alert: Vehicle on fire on major road; authority warns motorists

UAE: This shark-obsessed diving instructor on a mission to banish bad reputation these predators have
Motorists have been alerted of a vehicle on fire on a major road in Dubai by the police.
Taking to X, Dubai Police warned drivers of the incident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at Mirdif City Centre Bridge.
The accident has taken place in the direction of Sharjah.
Motorists are advised to be careful while driving.
Motorists have been urged to cooperate with authorities to ensure safety