Dubai: One Za’abeel launches office tower, sees over 50% commitments

One Za’abeel, a mixed-use development and the latest landmark in Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, the office tower, has commitments of over 50 per cent in terms of occupancy.

Henry Mathews, director for leasing at One Za’abeel, said discussions are ongoing with multiple other tenants.

Termed as ‘city within a city’ and the gateway to Dubai’s Central Business District, One Za’abeel is comprised of two skyscrapers, One Za’abeel Tower and One Za’abeel The Residences, which are dissected by The Link, a 230-metre cantilevered building suspended 100-metre above the ground.

The iconic towers were developed by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). It houses Grade-A offices, attracting top firms with its unique dual licensing for both Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone registered companies and those registered under the mainland.

“It is a city within a city because it has all the components – there is office space, retail, F&B, hotel experience, bringing the hospitality field into the office space, making sure that it is all tied together. It also houses the tallest and longest elevated pool in Dubai… This is one development and everybody can benefit from everything,” Mathews said during the media tour on Tuesday.

He said demand is still strong for office space. “A lot of success so far in the first few months since we have been online and we’ll ensure that we have the right tenant mix,” he added.

One Za’abeel is one of the prime Grade-A office spaces in Dubai along with ICD Brookfield and others.

There are 264 residential units, 94 branded apartments, 9 penthouses and just under 300,000 sq ft across 17 levels dedicated for office space in the two towers, equipped with 86 elevators for seamless entry of people. It also has 2,700 parking spaces.

