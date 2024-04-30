Dubai: La Mer beach to reopen as J1 Beach with 13 luxury dining spots

KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 5:31 PM

Dubai's iconic La Mer Beach is preparing for a grand reopening that promises to elevate the beachfront experience to new heights. J1 Beach is now set to replace the former La Mer South by developer Merex Investment. J1 Beach, which is nearing completion, is scheduled to open in September 2024.

The highly anticipated project aims to introduce three beach clubs and ten licensed restaurants. This will offer visitors a wide range of dining and leisure options in a breathtaking coastal setting.

J1 Beach's main attraction lies in its diverse dining venues with its collection of 13 luxury cuisine establishments. The selection process for dining establishments at J1 Beach was meticulous, taking into account the success and appeal of each brand in their respective markets. The aim was to curate a diverse and exciting culinary experience for visitors, providing them with a unique blend of flavours and atmospheres that perfectly complement the beachfront setting.

"We had 15 to 20 beach clubs to choose from, from Bali and other parts of the world, so we selected cuisines based on their success and popularity in their respective markets. Our goal is to offer our customers something different — a distinct vibe and menu that sets us apart. It's a waterfront beach club, and it's different," stated Shahram Shamsaee, CEO of Merex Investment to Khaleej Times.

Beach clubs at J1 Beach will offer a delightful diversity of cuisines and vibes, catering to Dubai's cosmopolitan crowd's eclectic tastes. There will be three beach clubs at J1 Beach, including Gigi Rigolatto with Italian elegance, Sirene Beach by GAIA with authentic Greek Mediterranean flavors and Bâoli, East Asian techniques combined with French and Mediterranean flavours.

La Mer Beach, specifically La Mer South, developed by Meraas as part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, was temporarily closed down in 2022 after four years of operation. Now reopened as J1 Beach, visitors will enjoy a range of culinary delights while relishing direct beach access. In addition, they will enjoy exceptional services such as dedicated valet parking.

Whether it's a leisurely coffee, a luxurious lunch, or simply soaking up the sun, J1 Beach will offer a complete day-long beach experience.

The attention to detail extends to the project's landscaping and hardscaping with soft landscaping featuring exotic plants and trees imported from Spain and Thailand. It is aimed to create a visually stunning environment that enhances the overall experience for visitors.

In addition to the dining options, J1 Beach will provide a host of amenities to ensure guests have a truly unforgettable time. From live entertainment to swimming pools, sunbeds, and even a jetty guest service, J1 Beach promises to cater to every desire. It will create an atmosphere of luxury and relaxation. As the construction phase nears completion, Merex Investment's vision is to make J1 beach a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

