Dubai: La Mer to be demolished, redeveloped as J1 Beach

One of Dubai's most popular beach destinations for residents and tourists is being redeveloped with some of the biggest names in the F&B sector. Restaurants and shops are being demolished in La Mer South to make way for J1 Beach.

In a statement, Merex Investment Group, which manages La Mer, said that the beachfront is "undergoing redevelopment to evolve into the newly launched J1 Beach, an extraordinary lifestyle experience centred around globally renowned beach clubs and restaurants."

The day-to-night destination will open to guests by the end of 2023 with three beach clubs - Sirene Beach by Gaia, Bâoli and Gigi Rigolatto. Alongside the three beach clubs, J1 Beach is also reportedly set to welcome multiple upscale restaurants, where guests can dine from sunrise to sunset while enjoying stunning sea views.

Demolition work has begun in the area, and residents in Dubai have reported several popular eateries in La Mer South to be closed. Many were caught by surprise when they learnt about the reconstruction.

Syed Furqan and his cousin Syed Aziz visited the place often and used to hang out in restaurants in La Mer South. "We had a few regular food joints there, including Aghatti, Falla and Maroush Almashi. We have been going there at least twice a month. We just returned from our vacation, and we heard this news," said the brothers.

Opened in October 2017, the destination previously offered a laid-back atmosphere for residents who often visited the venue with families looking to eat, play and unwind. The destination also has a fun waterparks, boutique cinemas, and was considered as one of the most instagrammable destinations in Dubai.

