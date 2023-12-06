Dubai: Missing Grade 7 boy found in less than 8 hours

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 7:35 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 7:55 AM

The family of a Grade 7 student, missing since yesterday afternoon in Dubai, has conveyed heartfelt thanks to Dubai Police and the community. The child was located past midnight, concluding an extensive search operation and bringing immense relief.

The student disappeared at Saheel Gate 1 in Arabian Ranches at 4.30pm on Tuesday, triggering a widespread search in the community and neighbouring areas.

A relative of the missing child shared their appreciation for the prompt response of Dubai Police and Arabian Ranches Estate Security, acknowledging their swift initiation of a search operation utilising drones and sniffer dogs.

The community united in solidarity, as numerous residents from Arabian Ranches and neighbouring areas actively engaged in the search, tirelessly combing through neighbourhoods with a photo of the boy and urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

The child's aunt expressed gratitude in an audio recording, stating, "We are thankful to the residents and Dubai Police who responded to the situation and stood by us despite late hours."

She emphasised that their combined efforts played a crucial role in locating the child. She stated, "Our sincere thanks to each and every person who helped. People who never knew us came forward to help. I was receiving calls from every nook and corner of the city... it's an emotional moment."

Expressing profound gratitude, she highlighted the family's deep appreciation of the city, known for its exceptional safety, and added that the child was found completely unharmed.

The aunt said that the "highly sensitive child" experienced emotional distress due to not meeting expected exam marks.

For privacy reasons, Khaleej Times is withholding the child's name.

