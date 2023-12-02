UAE: Palestinian baby Emarat among first newborns on National Day

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 8:53 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 9:32 AM

While the UAE continues its humanitarian assistance to war-ravaged Gaza, here in Abu Dhabi, there has been a heartening development with a Palestinian couple becoming parents of a baby girl at the stroke of midnight marking the UAE Union Day.

At 12.01am, Palestinian expat couple Ashraf Khedr and Lmais Mohammed celebrated the birth of their fourth child at Burjeel Royal Hospital in Al Ain. And in a touching tribute, the proud parents named their newborn Emarat.

“Thank God for the safety of my wife and my daughter Emarat. We are incredibly happy to welcome our fourth child and have named her ‘Emarat’ on the occasion of UAE National Day. We named our second son Zayed in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him. These names are our way of paying tribute to this wonderful country,” said the ecstatic Palestinians.

Dr Mohammad Subhi Al Saad, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, delivered the baby girl weighing 2.900kg.

As the country gears up for a day of pride and celebration, baby Emarat is among the first few newborns at private hospitals in Abu Dhabi.

In another homage to the UAE, Egyptian couple Manal Mohamed and Mahmoud Muhareb rang in Union Day with the birth of baby Zayed exactly at 12 am, weighing 3.810 kg. After two boys and two girls, Zayed is their fifth child.

“Baby Zayed’s arrival on this special day adds an extra layer of significance to the celebrations and has created lasting memories for the family. We congratulate them and wish him good health and a prosperous future,” said Dr (Prof) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant obstetrics and gynaecology and head of the department at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Emirati couple Amnah Yousuf Alblooshi and Mohamed Abdulla Aljanaahi celebrated the birth of their second child, Abdulla Mohamed Aljanaahi at 12.01 am at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Dr Khaled Omar, specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology, delivered the baby boy weighing 3kg.

“We are filled with gratitude to the Almighty for blessing us with this beautiful child. As Emiratis, his birth on the occasion of UAE National Day is a source of great joy for us,” the parents noted.

Dr Omar congratulated the family on the safe arrival of their little one.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the proud parents and welcome baby Abdulla born on the UAE National Day, contributing to the legacy of joy and unity that defines this remarkable day in the nation’s history,” he said.

Blessed after 10 years of marriage

After 10 years of marriage, Chinese and Malaysian couple Wang Wan Xiu and Ren Wong welcomed their first-born baby girl Wong at 12am at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

“Both the baby and mother are doing well. It is a double celebration that baby Wong has been born on UAE National Day. We share in their joy on this occasion,” said Dr Richa Saini, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City welcomed six babies, including four Emirati babies on the special occasion.

The little ones, swaddled in the soft cloth entered the world on this significant day, adding extra happiness to the nation's celebrations. The hospital staff shared in the excitement, creating a warm and festive atmosphere as they welcomed the newborns into the world.

At precisely 12.20am, Sayed Ali and Nousheen Tanavvur received life-changing news as they welcomed their newborn at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. Weighing 3.35 kg, the baby boy holds the distinction of being among the first to be born in the UAE on this special occasion.

“Our baby boy has arrived, and the whole family is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Also, it is such a joyous occasion to be shared with an even bigger piece of history — the UAE National Day. We would like to thank the almighty and also the staff at Thumbay University Hospital for being extremely supportive throughout our journey to parenthood.”

Dr Kasturi Mummigatti, specialist and clinical lecturer, centre of obstetrics and gynecology, Thumbay University Hospital, said: “We are happy to welcome a baby boy at our hospital during the first hours of UAE's 52nd National Day Celebration. Children are a blessing of God and their arrival on such an auspicious occasion doubles up the happiness. The baby is doing well, and we wish the parents and the child a healthy and happy life ahead.”

Evelin Treasa Amal was born at 1.57am at Medcare Women & Children Hospital. The proud parents, Amal Palakkudiyil and Elizabeth George, joyfully welcomed their baby girl into the world through a natural delivery.

"Our gorgeous newborn Evelin Treasa has arrived, and she appears to be a world of beauty," her father, Ama Palakkudiyil said. “We are honoured to welcome her when UAE celebrates its National Day. We send our warmest congratulations and well wishes to the nation's leaders.”

Her parents are proud that their child shares a birthday with the UAE National Day. The baby's birth at such a symbolic moment has made the day even more memorable for the family.

ALSO READ: