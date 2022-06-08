Dubai: Man fined Dh40,000 after testy cat-dog encounter

Civil Defence targets to bring down the number of fire accidents to zero
A man has been ordered to pay a Dh40,000 compensation to a dog-owner for apparently causing psychological harm to his dog.
The incident occurred when a student was walking his dog and his neighbour came chasing his cat down the street.
According to the Public Prosecution and police report, things got heated when the student allegedly told his dog that the cat was afraid of him.
The Dubai Disputes Court heard that the accused who was angry at the comment stopped next to the student and said something that the latter wasn’t able to hear as he was wearing headphones. The accused man then followed the student, insulted him, and started assaulting him. The man’s wife and her brother ran out of their house in a bid to stop the assault.
However the accused continued attacking the student, tearing his shirt and jacket and pulling off his wristwatch. He then pushed the student to the ground.
In his testimony, the student recounted the incident and told the Public Prosecution that his dog was “psychologically damaged” by the incident. He told them that the dog fled in fear during the altercation and was only found the next morning. After he was brought home, the pet refused to eat or drink, which prompted the student to take it to a veterinary clinic.
The accused admitted before court that he had attacked and insulted the student. He said that he was provoked into rage by the victim insulting him and calling him a dog.
