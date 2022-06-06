Dubai: Imposter resides illegally in UAE, marries and has children with false identity

They also held the girl hostage and threatened to publish immoral videos of her on social media
Crime5 days ago
A man who entered the country on a visit visa, then proceeded to marry a woman and have children with her using stolen identity, is on trial in Dubai.
The 32-year-old had forged his brother's friend's documents by superimposing his own image on them while he continued to live in the UAE.
He concealed his real identity from his wife and her relatives for the entire duration of their marriage.
Six years later, the imposter filed for divorce from his wife. During the procedure, the personal status court saw that the man was a government employee and summoned him to court.
There, the victim said that he did not recognise the woman. It was then clear to the court that the man's identity had been stolen.
According to police records, the woman said that she had noticed her husband's family calling him by another name, but she did not pay heed to it.
The court reinstated the accused's original identity and changed the name of the children to reflect the same.
Police investigations later revealed that the imposter fled the country, deserting his wife and children.
