Dubai: Expat stabs cousin, jailed for attempted murder

He demanded money for his residency visa
Crime6 days ago
A 34-year-old Asian has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for attempting to murder his cousin.
The accused shared an apartment with the victim in Dubai's Satwa area.
According to case details, the incident occurred when an argument erupted between the accused (AA) and his cousin over a shared meal that quickly escalated, with the former stabbing the victim with a knife in the stomach.
The seriously injured victim underwent an urgent surgery after the attack that saved his life.
Sharing details of the attack during investigation, the victim told the Public Prosecution that an argument broke out over a shared meal and how much food they had each consumed. The argument escalated after the accused abused him, and while the victim was leaving the room, the accused followed him and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife, hit him and knocked him to the ground.
ALSO READ:
The defendant confessed to the crime, claiming that he did not intend to kill his cousin.
He demanded money for his residency visa
Crime6 days ago
She was apprehended at the airport
Crime6 days ago
He confessed to possessing narcotics and consuming them
Crime1 week ago
The victim noticed two bags of cash missing a day after the accused started work
Crime1 week ago
Police identified and arrested the men less than a day after receiving reports of their crimes
Crime1 week ago
Abu Dhabi Police's operation 'Poison Stones' thwarts smuggling attempt
Crime1 week ago
They also threatened to kill the victim if he didn't pay back the $30 million they lost by investing in the digital currency
Crime1 week ago
The doctor’s report said the carpenter suffered 50 per cent brain damage
Crime1 week ago