Dubai: Mahzooz doubles second prize to Dh2 million for next draw

The raffle will be held tomorrow

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 2:57 PM

In continuation of the Eid celebrations, Mahzooz announced that its second prize of Dh1 million will be doubled to Dh2 million for the next draw, which will take place on Saturday, May 7.

In a statement, Mahzooz said the prize will be doubled exclusively for this weekend's draw.

Last week's draw saw a total of 1,790 winners. Though no one won the grand prize of Dh10 million, 36 lucky winners shared the second prize of Dh1 million. Three won Dh100,000 each in the raffle draw, while another bagged a brand-new Nissan Patrol Platinum.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz grand draw and raffle draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. The next weekly live draw will be held on May 7 at 9pm UAE time.