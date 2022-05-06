Dubai: Mahzooz doubles second prize to Dh2 million for next draw

Sheikh Mohammed: UAE Armed Forces' contributions to nation's journey will endure over next 50 years
Economic development can hardly be achieved without security and stability
UAE1 day ago
In continuation of the Eid celebrations, Mahzooz announced that its second prize of Dh1 million will be doubled to Dh2 million for the next draw, which will take place on Saturday, May 7.
In a statement, Mahzooz said the prize will be doubled exclusively for this weekend's draw.
Last week's draw saw a total of 1,790 winners. Though no one won the grand prize of Dh10 million, 36 lucky winners shared the second prize of Dh1 million. Three won Dh100,000 each in the raffle draw, while another bagged a brand-new Nissan Patrol Platinum.
ALSO READ:
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz grand draw and raffle draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. The next weekly live draw will be held on May 7 at 9pm UAE time.
Economic development can hardly be achieved without security and stability
UAE1 day ago
The nation will continue to strengthen military cooperation with friendly countries
UAE1 day ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation will be accepting online entries until September 18
UAE1 day ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 day ago
Employees had protested against alleged pay cuts
UAE1 day ago
Magical Smiles, a non-profit organisation, turned up at their doors with a feast
UAE1 day ago
Zero per cent duty to also apply to items that fall under the retail industry sector
UAE1 day ago
Carbon dioxide emissions also reduced by 1.1 million tonnes in 10 years
UAE2 days ago