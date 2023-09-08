Dubai: Legendary Urdu poet to headline Applause Adab Mushaira tomorrow

The event will take place at the Pakistan Association Dubai Auditorium, featuring renowned poets from India and Pakistan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 9:25 AM

Living legend of Urdu literature Iftekhar Arif, will headline the Applause Adab Mushaira event set to captivate audiences in Dubai, this Saturday.

Arif, recently honoured with Pakistan's highest civilian award, 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz', by President Arif Alvi, was born in Lucknow, British India, in 1944, and is cherished by Urdu enthusiasts in both India and Pakistan.

Arif has published three poetry collections: Mehr-i-Doneem (1984), Harf-i-Baryab (1994), and Jahan-e-Maloom. Oxford University Press has also published an anthology of his translated poetry.

Wasi Shah, celebrated for his roles as a poet, writer, and anchor, will bring a modern touch to the event. He also serves as the Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Among the poets participating in the event are Abbas Tabish, Nadeem Bhabha, Ammar Iqbal, Waji Sani, Aziz Nabeel, Jyoti Azad, Aisha Ayub, Khalid Irfan, Syed Anser, Amardeep Singh, and Atif Rais.

The event will be hosted by Tarannum Ahmed and feature special appearances by Aalok Shrivastav, Farah Sarosh, Dr. A Abdullah, and Himanshu Bajpai.

Free passes for this event are available at select Sharaf Exchange branches.

