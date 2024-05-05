Sharjah Police urge residents to avoid situations leading to vehicle content theft

File Photo

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 7:07 PM Last updated: Sun 5 May 2024, 7:09 PM

Sharjah Police launched an awareness campaign about preventive measures to limit the theft of belongings in vehicles, according to a post on Facebook.

The campaign, named "Your collections, your responsibility" was launched today, May 5, and will continue till the end of this month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The campaign urges people to:

Avoid leaving valuables inside the vehicle in the open

Avoid leaving vehicles in isolated places

Install vehicle alarms

The campaign asks people to cooperate with security authorities, and reduce behaviours that create conditions for theft of vehicle contents, which may "form an incentive for vulnerable souls to steal them."

In 2023, Sharjah Police warned online car sellers of scammers who deposit fake cheques, and launched an awareness campaign urging residents not to share personal or banking details with unknown sources.

ALSO READ: