UAE: Police urge residents not to share personal or banking details with unknown sources

Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
The Sharjah Police yesterday launched their 'Be Aware' campaign, which aims to enhance awareness of electronic fraud and blackmail.
The campaign, which is part of the strategies of the Ministry of Interior for the year 2023-2026, will continue until next March.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Butti Al Hajri, Deputy Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of the Sharjah Police, stressed the department's keenness to intensify security campaigns aimed at raising awareness about cybercrimes among residents.
The campaign includes sending awareness messages through media channels such as print, audio, and visual, or through social media platforms and the Sharjah Police website.
Al Hajri added that these messages will contain instructions, including not sharing personal or banking information with anyone, not responding to anonymous or unreliable calls that request special banking information such as the OTP code, in addition to avoiding opening emails that include Unknown links.
The Deputy Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police called on community members not to respond to calls and messages trying to access their personal or banking information, and to quickly report any extortion they are exposed to through Hemayah , or by calling the number “065943228” or communicating Call /999/ for emergency cases.
ALSO READ:
Referred to as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are space rocks that enter the Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds and burn up
One of them is a mother who is planning to buy new clothes for her two children as soon as she gets the cash
The billionaire businessman made these comments while speaking at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Foundation Day yesterday
The subscription is complemented with vouchers from brands such as Nando’s, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Express and FNP UAE
The authorities are ramping up inspections aimed at reducing accidents and protecting road users
A total of 250 research experiments will be carried out by the team, which includes Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, during the mission to the ISS
Ahmed Sabith reaches UAE on his trip from India to Egypt's Al Azhar University, covering 11 countries
Emirates Development Bank to offer green financing, financing capital expenditure, and finance start-ups and SMEs