UAE: Police urge residents not to share personal or banking details with unknown sources

The Sharjah Police yesterday launched their 'Be Aware' campaign, which aims to enhance awareness of electronic fraud and blackmail.

The campaign, which is part of the strategies of the Ministry of Interior for the year 2023-2026, will continue until next March.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Butti Al Hajri, Deputy Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of the Sharjah Police, stressed the department's keenness to intensify security campaigns aimed at raising awareness about cybercrimes among residents.

The campaign includes sending awareness messages through media channels such as print, audio, and visual, or through social media platforms and the Sharjah Police website.

Al Hajri added that these messages will contain instructions, including not sharing personal or banking information with anyone, not responding to anonymous or unreliable calls that request special banking information such as the OTP code, in addition to avoiding opening emails that include Unknown links.

The Deputy Director of the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police called on community members not to respond to calls and messages trying to access their personal or banking information, and to quickly report any extortion they are exposed to through Hemayah , or by calling the number “065943228” or communicating Call /999/ for emergency cases.

