Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to reunite for Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original

During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
Fans of Pakistani serial Humsafar are in for a treat, as their favourite stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to reunite for Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original. The two will feature in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
The series, as per a Variety report, is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu–language novel of the same name. This is not the first time that Ishtiaq’s novel has been adapted for a show or a film. Humsafar was based on Ishtiaq’s work.
The news comes days after Fawad and Mahira turned muse for the Sadaf Fawad Khan Studio’s “latest Bridal Couture collection ‘23, Phir Milenge.” Fawad and Sadaf got married in 2005.
Meanwhile, the Netflix show also stars Sanam Saeed in a key role. Fawad and Sanam have worked in the hit Pakistani serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai.
As per the Variety report, the storyline of Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo revolves around a Harvard law student named Sikandar, and Liza, who is an artist with a difficult past. Things take a drastic turn when Sikandar “experiences a life-changing incident” and then meets Liza in Italy.
The report added that the series will be shot extensively in Pakistan, Italy and the UK.
Fawad and Mahira were also seen in the superhit Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt. The Bilal Lashari film was released in October 2022. It was also the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, reported Variety.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Ms. Marvel actress Samina Ahmed among others, reported PinkVilla.
The release date has not been announced yet.
ALSO READ:
During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
He is survived by his daughter Jasmine, who also won an Emmy in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter duo to do so
Pictures and videos of the incident have been going viral on social media
Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin
It is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday
It's the second time the lawsuits — brought by Robson in 2013 and Safechuck the following year — have been brought back after dismissal
At least 150,000 students from around the country are enrolled at more than 300 private colleges in Kota
A deadly reaction was triggered causing 'irreversible brain damage' to the boy