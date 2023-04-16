Dubai launches scheme to support Emirati families complete home construction

The total support provided by the scheme for the first group of 65 Emirati families amounts to Dh32 million

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 1:54 PM

Authorities in Dubai have launched a social initiative to support citizens with limited income who have received housing grants, but require additional funds for the construction or completion and furnishing of their homes.

The ‘Bayti’ initiative aims to support and assist beneficiaries in completing the construction and furnishing of 100 homes annually. The total support provided by the scheme for the first group of 65 Emirati families amounts to Dh32 million.

The initiative covers additional construction and furnishing costs by providing support from public benefit associations to beneficiaries, opening new opportunities for philanthropists.

It is implemented in partnership between the Dubai Police, Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Community Development Authority, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Foundation, banks, and public benefit associations.

Support from the initiative is provided after studying the cases of housing grant beneficiaries to identify those most in need of additional support.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said: "The Bayti initiative aims to provide suitable housing for citizens with limited income who benefit from housing programmes. Community contributions … and public benefit associations … reinforce the culture of cooperation and integration between the public and private sectors and community members.”

