Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves Endowments Strategy during Executive Council meeting

Expansion of Dubai Fertility Centre's services, establishing more nurseries to support working parents suggested

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 10:36 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Council where he approved the Dubai Endowments Strategy.

Sheikh Hamdan said: "Dubai and the UAE remain at the forefront of sustainable endowments, reinforcing their contribution to humanitarian aid worldwide. The country’s commitment to endowments showcases the ability of the Emirati community to serve as a leading global model of sustainable humanitarianism.

“The values of quality, sustainability, innovation, and agility that underpin endowment projects in Dubai are inspired by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed. These values are reflected in the recent 1 Billion Meal Endowment initiative launched by His Highness this Ramadan, representing the largest endowment fund for providing sustainable meals to millions of families worldwide.”

The value of Dubai’s endowments reached Dh8.8 billion in 2022, with 493 endowers and a total of 839 endowments. The implementation of the Dubai Endowments Strategy will be overseen by the Dubai Endowments Foundation and Management of Minors’ Funds (Awqaf Dubai), to expand the positive social impact Dubai has on communities worldwide.

The Dubai Endowments Strategy aims to maximise financial stability and increase service endowments, promote a safe, sustainable, innovative and attractive environment for endowments, spread the culture of endowments and highlight their societal role, enhance the efficiency of the institution, and establish it as a regional benchmark. Additionally, the strategy seeks to build a pioneering digital infrastructure to support these goals.

The Executive Council also approved a study during the meeting that explores the family aspirations of Emiratis. The study revealed that many Emirati couples in Dubai plan to start families. The majority of married Emirati women in Dubai have more than three children while about 25 per cent have more than six children, according to the study.

The study provided recommendations to encourage childbirth, including increasing community awareness and providing incentives for marriage, educating couples and providing support services and consultations for parents, and awareness campaigns to promote family stability. Additionally, it recommended expanding the services of the Dubai Fertility Centre and establishing more nurseries in government workplaces to support working parents.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.