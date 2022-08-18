Dubai: Kids under 5 not allowed to use adult pools, says Municipality

Circular says parents must accompany children at all times near swimming areas

The Dubai Municipality (DM) has issued a circular to hotels, reminding them that children aged below five are not allowed in adult swimming pools.

According to DM, it was a reminder of pre-existing rules. It also specified that children must be accompanied by parents in the pool area at all times. Hotels contacted by Khaleej Times confirmed they had received the notice.

Issued by the Environment Health Section under the Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality, the circular also called on operators of swimming pools in hotel establishments to provide the appropriate and sufficient number of lifeguards as per the pool area and the number of users.

Operators were also reminded not to assign lifeguards to any other duty than rescue and to ensure that lifeguards are provided with adequate qualifications and training regarding rescue operations, rescue method, and swimming pool supervision.

Hotel establishments have also been instructed to put the swimming pool instructions in a clear place, in both Arabic and English.