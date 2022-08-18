Dubai: Kids under 5 not allowed to use adult pools, says Municipality

One of them plans to pay off a house loan
The Dubai Municipality (DM) has issued a circular to hotels, reminding them that children aged below five are not allowed in adult swimming pools.
According to DM, it was a reminder of pre-existing rules. It also specified that children must be accompanied by parents in the pool area at all times. Hotels contacted by Khaleej Times confirmed they had received the notice.
Issued by the Environment Health Section under the Health and Safety Department of Dubai Municipality, the circular also called on operators of swimming pools in hotel establishments to provide the appropriate and sufficient number of lifeguards as per the pool area and the number of users.
ALSO READ:
Operators were also reminded not to assign lifeguards to any other duty than rescue and to ensure that lifeguards are provided with adequate qualifications and training regarding rescue operations, rescue method, and swimming pool supervision.
Hotel establishments have also been instructed to put the swimming pool instructions in a clear place, in both Arabic and English.
One of them plans to pay off a house loan
Among other duties, new leader will supervise issuance of entry visas and residence permits
More residents, tourists to head out for dune bashing during winter months
Facility will be open for 12 hours from Monday to Friday every week
Vehicles given away were special limited-edition Mercedes-AMG G63s marking country's Golden Jubilee
According to folklore, the celestial body is a harbinger of abundance and everything good
'Breakfast Connect' is being organised in celebration of UAE’s year of the 50th and 75th anniversary of India’s independence
Jayesh Makwana got a ligament tear while jogging 6 months ago