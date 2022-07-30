UAE summer: Check out top beach, pool pass offers for as low as Dh149

Many deals are food-and-beverage inclusive, with special rates for children

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 2:06 PM

Abu Dhabi has some of the most pristine beaches and incredible pools to enjoy this summer for people of all ages. A place for family outing or just a space to relax on white sand, Abu Dhabi has a beach type for everyone. There are beachfront facilities at the Capital’s many world-class hotels too. Here is a list of some cool day passes on offer to lounge on the beach or poolside.

Wet Deck

Soak up the sun and sip on something refreshing on the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Wet Deck with the all-day pool pass that continues even after the sun goes down. Surrounded by the hotel’s iconic lattice shell, the poolside offers the perfect blend of city break and island vibes. Open from Monday to Saturday, midday to 8pm, passes are Dh150 per person and fully redeemable for food and beverages.

Saadiyat Beach Club

This standalone beach club on Saadiyat Island offers a subtle yet sophisticated setting to soak up the sunshine on the beach, take a dip in the pool or dine at the restaurant. Open daily from 8am until sunset, weekday day passes are Dh250 per person or Dh350 per couple and Dh100 for children aged between seven and 12 years old. On weekends, passes are Dh375 per person or Dh525 per couple and Dh150 for children aged seven to 12 years old. Children six and under get complimentary access on all days.

The Emirates Palace Beach Club

It’s time for some royal relaxation at a 1.3km private beach and two lavish resort swimming pools. There is exclusive access to exceptional recreational facilities and activities too.

Guests can enjoy weekday access to the Beach Club with the Day Luxe Pass, an exclusive day pass with access to a Deluxe Garden Terrace Room from 9am to 7pm and 50 per cent redeemable resort credit. This pass costs Dh600 per person and Dh300 for children under 12 years old. The pass offers Dh300 resort credit for adults and Dh150 resort credit for children. A minimum of two adults are required to avail of the offer, and comes with 10-hour usage of a Deluxe Garden Terrace View Room.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

It’s five-star service with amazing views from the comfort of your sunbed at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Open daily from 9am to sunset, the hotel’s weekday beach day pass costs Dh149 per person with Dh100 food and beverage credit, and Dh199 on weekends with Dh100 food and beverage credit. Children below 12 years of age enjoy free access.

Nation Riviera Beach Club

This health and recreational haven at St Regis Abu Dhabi is flanked by 200m of pristine beach overlooking the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf. Guests can immerse themselves in sun, sea and sand with the Nation Riviera Day pass, gaining access to the beach on the Corniche. Passes for non-members on weekends are Dh230 per person or Dh345 per couple. A family of two adults and two kids can get a family rate of Dh465 (for non-members), with Dh85 for every additional child aged between 4 to 16 years old.