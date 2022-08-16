Watch: Diving champion descends 60 metres in 60 seconds in Dubai

Alexey Molchanov has broken all records currently held at the location

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 1:23 PM

Free diving champion Alexey Molchanov descended to a depth of 60 metres and returned to the surface in just 57 seconds at Deep Dive Dubai recently. He broke all records currently held at the location.

Before performing the feat, Molchanov used "lung packing," which is a breathing technique that allows divers to inflate thier lungs with as much as two gallons of air and stay underwater for minutes at a time. This technique, which the free diving champion has perfected over the years, allowed him to reach the depths of Deep Dive Dubai's pool in just one breath.

Human bodies require intense training and acclimatisation to perform free diving. Experienced divers such as Alexey have to reduce their heart rate to more than 50 per cent to respond to the underwater depths.

The body also undergoes peripheral vasoconstriction, which involves blood being pushed to only the vital organs to keep the body functioning properly, in order to deal with pressure. The lungs compensate from the excess pressure of the dive by expanding as necessary.

ALSO READ: