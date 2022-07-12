Splash through Dubai summer with giant waterslides, sunken cities: 8 ways to beat the heat

The UAE will provide support to the organisation in carrying out relief work
Whether it’s diving into the world’s deepest pool or sliding through obstacles on the largest inflatable water park, there is plenty of splashing action to be had in Dubai. The perfect way to beat UAE summer while having some fun is through water parks and adventures.
In its latest #DubaiDestinations guide, Brand Dubai has listed a series of water activities that residents can try this summer. The guide is part the latest phase of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, which invites local and international audiences to enjoy an epic summer in Dubai.
The world’s largest inflatable water park is located in the heart of JBR. Measuring 130M X 33M, the attraction features over 72 obstacles.
Dubai’s adventure loving Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum famously gave the first glimpse into the world's deepest pool at 60 metres. Filled with 14 million litres of freshwater, the underwater attraction is themed to resemble an abandoned sunken city.
Sail around the Palm Jumeirah in an electric catamaran.
It’s the world’s largest waterpark, home to over 105 slides, attractions, and experiences.
It is said to be Dubai first pool waterpark. Located at the Kite Beach, the attraction is suitable for kids aged three and above.
Check out the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel as you splash down from a giant water slide.
Lego-themed waterpark designed specifically for kids aged 2-12 and their families.
Nestled at the heart of beachfront destination of La Mer, the waterpark offers views of the ocean and the famed Dubai skyline.
