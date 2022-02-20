CEPA to boost trade between both nations from $60 billion to $100 billion in the next five years, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir says.
An Indian national living in Uganda won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw that took place on Saturday.
The winning ticket was drawn by Latvian tennis player and champion of the tournament, Jelena Ostapenko, who claimed her maiden Dubai title after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the finals.
Indraneel Lahiri, a 52-year old Indian national based in Kampala, Uganda, became the latest dollar millionaire in Millennium Millionaire Series 382 with ticket 0874, which he bought online on February 5.
Interestingly, Lahiri has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 1997. Lahiri is a father of two and works as general manager for an insurance company in Uganda.
Lahiri said: “I’ve been buying tickets to the promotion back when I was living and working in Abu Dhabi and continue to do so now that I am in Uganda."
Lahiri who hails from Allahabad in India is the 186th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
