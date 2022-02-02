UAE: Expat wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Smart fire alarm systems 'Hassantuk' had been installed in more than 26,065 homes in 2021
UAE1 day ago
A Brazilian national was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Carlos Torres, a 57-year old Brazilian national based in Abu Dhabi, became the latest $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 381 with ticket number 2178, which he purchased online on January 19.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for five years, Carlos is a resident of Abu Dhabi for five years now and a father of three.
“Thank you for this opportunity, it really pays off. This is the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me,” he said.
Torres is the first Brazilian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Ansar M, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 1796, which he purchased online on January 7.
Lastly, Roshan Pereira, a 42-year old Indian national based in Fujairah, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob 114 FXBBS (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0888 in Finest Surprise Series 485, which he purchased online on January 5.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for two years, Pereira is a father of one and works in Fujairah seaport.
“Thanks a lot, Dubai Duty Free. You really made my day!” he said.
