Dubai Duty Free raffle: Man bags $1 million; another wins luxury car a second time

He had purchased four tickets in the Millennium Millionaire Series 380.

Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 2:50 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 2:54 PM

An Emirati is the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Ali Al Owais, a 52-year-old based in Sharjah, had purchased his winning ticket on December 25, 2021.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for three years now, Al Owais is a father of five and runs a real estate business.

Al Owais is the 12th Emirati to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Mohamad Al Salem, a 56-year-old Saudi national based in Dhahran, won a BMW X6 M50i car. This is the second time the Saudi won a car in the promotion, the last being when he drove away in a BMW 750Li car in 2007.

“I will continue to participate in the hope of making it a third time lucky,” he said.

Saood Ahli, a 37-year-old UAE national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car.

Nawwaf Al Husseini, a 41-year-old Saudi national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250.

Adil Sardar Nazjr, a 37-year-old Pakistani national based in Dubai, drove away in a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike.