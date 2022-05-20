Dubai: Indian Consulate to organise walk-in passport Seva camps

Special event will be held on two consecutive Sundays starting May 22

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 8:32 PM

The Consulate General of India in Dubai will organise walk-in passport Seva camps on two consecutive Sundays starting May 22. The second camp will be organised on Sunday, May 29.

The special event will be held at four BLS International Service Ltd Centres in Dubai and Sharjah. Passport Seva camps are being organised to cater to the urgent and emergency passport and related services from the Indian diaspora.

Applicants can submit their online filled application at the four venues with supporting required documents on a walk-in basis. Expatriates will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, the mission tweeted on Friday.

The Consulate has clarified only emergency cases with documents, and proof from the following categories will be accepted. They include emergency cases (medical treatment, death); passports expired or to be by June 30, and urgent passport renewal, including those needing to re-stamp, expired or cancelled visas, or get a visa for a new job.

Other categories are – NRI certificates (for academic purposes), police clearance certificates (for employment or immigration purposes), and passport renewal for students travelling for admission to India or for applying for student visas in foreign countries. The last token to submit the application will be issued at 1.30 pm.

The following centres will serve as passport seva camps:

Al Khaleej Centre Unit no 118 -119, Mezzanine floor Al Khaleej Center, Opposite Al Ain Center, Mankhool Road, Bur Dubai (Passport and Visa Section)

Deira City Centre, Shop No# 13, Ground Floor, Zeenah Building, Same building of Budget Rent a Car, Opposite to Deira City Center P3 Parking, Deira, Dubai

Premium Lounge Centre 507, Habib Bank AG Zurich Al Jawarah Building, Bank Street, Next to ADCB Bank, Bur Dubai

Sharjah HSBC Centre, Office No.11, Mezzanine Floor, Abdul Aziz Majid Building, King Faisal Street, Same Building of HSBC Bank, Sharjah

