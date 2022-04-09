Dubai: Advisory issued for Indian passport holders

By Web Desk Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 1:15 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 1:26 PM

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has issued an advisory to Indian passport holders, warning them to beware of travel agents who deface their passports with advertising stickers.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the consulate said many "unscrupulous" travel agents have used Indian passports as an "advertising platform."

"(They have been) defacing the cover of the passport by pasting their agency/company's stickers," the statement added. The act of doing so violates the Government of India's guidelines.

In this regard, the consulate urged Indian passport holders "to ensure that their passports are not defaced by the travel agents or any other person or establishment at any time."

