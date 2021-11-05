India: Man orders passport cover, gets original passport with product

The Kerala native was shocked when he opened his Amazon order

Representational image

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 2:03 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 2:24 PM

A Kerala man was shocked to find that he had received an original Indian passport along with his Amazon order of a passport cover.

According to India Today, Mithun Babu from Kaniyambetta in Wayanad district was shocked when he opened his package on November 1.

Babu assumes that the original owner of the passport possibly tried the cover on but absent-mindedly returned the item to the seller.

"When he didn't like the product, he replaced it without taking back the passport. The returned product was not properly inspected by the seller and they sold it when they received another order," he added.

ALSO READ:

He immediately contacted Amazon customer care but was astonished when the executive just told him that the mistake "will not be repeated" and that they would "instruct the seller to be very careful next time." Babu was not told what to do with the package.

However, he found out that the passport belonged to one Mohammad Salih from Thrissur. Babu was able to get in touch with Salih and says he is planning to hand it over soon.