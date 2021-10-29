Man drives Lamborghini into lake after mixing up brake, accelerator

Small businesses cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series.
A man in Austria accidentally drove his Lamborghini into a lake after confusing its brake pedal with its accelerator.
According to AryNews, firefighters took three hours to fish out the 810,000-dirham car in an effort that took fire crews, a tow truck and a crane.
Local police made light of the situation, suggesting the driver may have been auditioning for the role of Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond, recalling the Lotus Esprit that could turn into a submersible in the film The Spy Who Loved Me.
The 31-year-old owner had reportedly dropped off a friend and was reversing into a car park when the incident occurred. The vehicle sank 50 feet into the lake in Mondsee.
The driver was able to swim back to shore and suffered only minor injuries.
