Company surprises employees with Dh36,000, two first-class plane tickets

What began as an announcement about how far the company had come ended with a happy twist

Spanx, an American shapewear company, celebrated closing a Dh4.4 billion deal by giving back to the people who made it happen — the employees.

What began as an announcement to acknowledge how far the company had come ended with a twist when Sarah Blakely, the founder of Spanx, surprised all employees with generous gifts.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Blakely spins a globe, before revealing that she had bought each of her employees two first-class plane tickets to anywhere in the world.

But the surprise didn't end there. She also gave everyone Dh36,000 so they could splurge on their trip.

"I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime," she wrote on Instagram.

When a few employees were asked where they would go, one said she planned to go to Bora Bora for her honeymoon.

Another simply said: "Somewhere cool!"