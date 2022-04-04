UAE: Emirates ID to replace residency visas in passports, says report

A rundown on the most significant visa and residency schemes
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Expatriates in the UAE will soon no longer require residency visas to be stamped on their passports.
This will be applicable for residency documents issued after April 11.
A report in Al Khaleej quoted a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security as saying that residents' Emirates ID would count as their residency. The ID contains all relevant residency-related information.
Airlines will be able to verify residency through residents' Emirates ID and passport number.
The move aims to upgrade the services offered to the people in the country and is based on a Cabinet resolution issued earlier this year.
Residency visa is a sticker stamped on to expatriates' passports after they undergo a medical test. It's issued for two-, three-, five or 10-year periods, depending on the visa a resident has.
ALSO READ:
A rundown on the most significant visa and residency schemes
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Allows employees of multinational companies to visit and stay in UAE for 90 days, with the option of extending it.
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Employees of multinational companies can now avail of the scheme; here are some key details
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
The UAE is a great place to retire, one expat said.
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
The group features 18 members from 18 different countries
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Global recruitment firm Robert Half says Dubai expat tenures increases from 3 years to around 8-10 years
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Those eligible to apply for long term residency also include the families of fallen heroes
Visa and Immigration in UAE5 months ago