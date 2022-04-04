UAE: Emirates ID to replace residency visas in passports, says report

This will be applicable for residency documents issued after April 11

Expatriates in the UAE will soon no longer require residency visas to be stamped on their passports.

A report in Al Khaleej quoted a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security as saying that residents' Emirates ID would count as their residency. The ID contains all relevant residency-related information.

Airlines will be able to verify residency through residents' Emirates ID and passport number.

The move aims to upgrade the services offered to the people in the country and is based on a Cabinet resolution issued earlier this year.

Residency visa is a sticker stamped on to expatriates' passports after they undergo a medical test. It's issued for two-, three-, five or 10-year periods, depending on the visa a resident has.

