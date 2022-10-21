Dubai: Here's how to get a permit to go caravan camping on the beach

Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
Looking to go caravan camping on Jebel Ali beach? Dubai Municipality has outlined the steps needed to obtain a no-objection certificate to camp on public beaches.
According to an official social media post, the certificate will allow campers to stay on public beaches for up to 30 days. Here is how you can get one:
1. Log in to the Dubai Municipality Website
2. Apply for the service
3. Receive the NOC through the website
Visit https://www.dm.gov.ae/ to apply.
