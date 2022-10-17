Dubai announces winter camping season dates; opens permit applications

Authorities have ensured that camping sites are equipped with essential supplies and clean, safe, and secure areas in preparation for the new season

Dubai Municipality announced that it will start receiving applications for temporary winter camp permits starting on October 18, 2022. The camping season at Al Awir-1 will commence on November 1, 2022 and will last until the end of April 2023. This announcement comes in line with the Municipality’s efforts to facilitate efficient services for the community of Dubai to ensure their happiness and well-being.

The authority is prepared to receive permit applications for temporary camps during the 2022-2023 session. In collaboration with Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality has ensured that camping sites are equipped with essential supplies, along with clean, safe, and secure areas for campers. The municipality teams are prepared to meet all requirements campers may have and ensure that exceptional winter experiences are in store for them.

People of determination and their safety and happiness are also being prioritised, so that they too can have a fruitful camping experience. Additionally, several spaces have been allocated for store owners to provide products and services to campers, and government agencies also have been provided dedicated spaces to ensure the happiness and well-being of their employees.

Permit conditions

Dubai Municipality also stated that all required documents must be submitted with the permit application via Dubai Municipality’s website, www.dm.gov.ae, including a valid copy of their passport issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and an extract of civil registry.

The permitted period for camping is six months, with a minimum of a three-month permit. It costs 44 fils per square metre per week, and campers cannot exceed 400 square metres per single camp.

He further emphasised that permit holders are not allowed to rent camps or allow others to occupy them. The camps are not meant for commercial use and renting to companies or hotels is not permitted – the facilities are intended only for family use.

Specialised team

The municipality has organised a dedicated team to manage the temporary winter camps, who will be responsible for following up on permit issues and making sure they are completed on time. They will also be responsible for addressing issues and obstacles hindering the application process, conducting periodic field monitoring of campsites to ensure municipality rules and regulations specified in the permit are adhered to, and supervising the restoration of the campsite for the next season.

Moreover, the team will also gather feedback from customers and ensure they are addressed and documented. They will also submit their suggestions for review and evaluation, so that the municipality can make the necessary amends for an enhanced experience for community members.

