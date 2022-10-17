Watch: UAE starts getting greener as rainy season begins

Temperatures will dip to lows of 10°C during 'Al Wasm' season that signals the beginning of pleasant weather

Residents should get ready for the showers as October 16 marked the beginning of UAE's rain season, according to a UAE weather expert.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said: “Al Wasm season starts on October 16 and ends on December 7. Winter comes soon after."

Al Wasm is one of the most famously praised seasons by residents of the UAE and signals the beginning of pleasant weather.

“It is the best season of beneficial rain throughout the Arabian Peninsula, which marks the earth with green due to its mild weather,” said Al Jarwan.

The nation experiences strong winds, light to heavy rains, and a significant drop in temperatures during this period before the winter season ushers in.

During the season, the maximum expected temperature is 35°C, with the mercury dipping to as low as 10°C.

The weather expert pointed out that the Al Wasmi season has four moons of the lunar mansions, each lasting for 13 days.

According to different analysts, the season lasts between 52 to 60, starting from mid-October and ending in mid-December.

Al-Jarwan explained that prior to the beginning of the season, the Arabs region experienced Suhail.

“The Al Wasmi season is favourable for plant growth and agriculture in general due to the rains and a drop in temperatures,” he said.

The Al Wasmi or marking season begins with crossing migratory birds such as Houbara bustards, curlews, and falcons.

It is also a good period for catching fish in the sea due to its abundance.

During Al Wasmi season, residents are advised to take precautions due to changes in the weather, including rain or dust storms and low visibility.

