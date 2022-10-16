World's best winter sunsets revealed: Dubai's famous landmark among 7 perfect places

Travel experts from around the world list their favourite spots across America, Europe, Africa and Asia

Holidaymakers in search of the sun this winter have been told exactly where to find the world’s most picturesque sunset locations and how to experience them in all their glory.

The holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have identified the best places to experience the setting sun at seven popular holiday destinations this winter.

From the majesty of the Orlando skyline to the mountaintop vista of Mount Teide, Tenerife and the idyllic seclusion of a sunset at El Golfo, Lanzarote, each sunset is uniquely charming, beautiful and inspiring.

Travellers are being urged to make sure they have the freedom to stay behind after the other tourists have taken the bus back to their hotels to pause and watch one of the most spectacular sights in nature.

A spokesperson from StressFreeCarRental.com said: ‘’Wherever you are planning to head this winter, make sure to take some time out of your busy schedule to take in the sunset.

“So often holidaymakers head back to their hotels to get ready for dinner because they are part of a tour group or just don’t realise what they are missing.

“Each sunset is unique, offering its own mix of pinks, oranges and purples, and the seven we have selected have been chosen not just for their beauty, but also for the vantage point from which to view them."

Experts at StressFreeCarRental.com rated these locations as the best spots to experience the sun setting this winter:

Photo: Icon Park/Facebook

The Wheel at Icon Park, Orlando

At 400 feet high, the observation wheel at Icon Park is the perfect way to experience breathtaking views of Orlando’s natural lakes, theme parks and central Orlando itself. Time your arrival correctly and the incredible vista will be bathed in one of the most beautiful sunsets you will ever watch.

Long Beach, California

California boasts too many outstanding locations to watch the sunset to mention here, but anyone hoping to see that iconic west coast sunset of pinks, oranges, and purples can be sure that Long Beach will put on a show. Visitors can see the sun lower into the Pacific Ocean from designated viewpoints, including Hilltop Park.

The Taj Mahal in Agra. Photo: AFP

Taj Mahal, Agra

Home of the Taj Mahal, Agra is a magnet for global travellers seeking a vision of the oranges and pinks of an Indian sunset framing the white-walled perfection that is the Taj Mahal. Head across the Yamuna River to Mehtab Bagh to take in the scene from the tranquil gardens with the moon overhead and a tingle running down your spine.

El Golfo, Lanzarote

Watch as the busloads of tourists leave El Golfo in their thousands after a day spent on this stunning Lanzarote beach to leave you on your own as the sun begins to set. Sit facing out to see with a camera in hand and wait to capture the incredible colours as the sun moves down into the sea.

Mount Teide, Tenerife

It is a little-known fact that the relatively small sun-toasted Canary Islands are home to four national parks, with soulful Tenerife leading the way thanks to its 43 designated natural areas. Head to Teide National Park and watch the incredible sunset with a cup of champagne in hand from 2000m above sea level atop Mount Teide.

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

Dubai is most famous for glitz, glamour and the modernity of its burgeoning city skyline. What better place then to take in the romantic pinks, warm oranges, and royal purples of a Middle Eastern sunset than from the observation deck of the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa?

Table Mountain, Cape Town

The view from the top of Table Mountain is incomparable with sweeping views of Cape Town, the ocean and the sun as it descends at the point where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans meet. Take the cable car up or hike to the top, take a seat and wait for the magic to begin.

