Dubai: Here's how police will manage traffic, car parks at Global Village

Officers to be stationed on internal roads, key highways leading to attraction to facilitate access

By Afkar Abdullah Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 7:16 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 7:30 PM

Dubai Police traffic patrols have been deployed around the Global Village and on key highways leading to it to enhance road safety and ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Police officers at the car parks and internal roads of the Global Village will direct drivers to facilitate their access to the popular destination and to prevent tailbacks.

“We have set up appropriate plans to prevent congestion and provide smooth flow of traffic on the roads leading to the global village,” said Brig Saif Al Mazroui, director of traffic at Dubai Police.

“A number of patrols are present on highways including SMBZ and Emirates roads and on other internal roads that lead to the Global Village.”

Motorists coming from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be assisted by patrols that have been positioned on the gates.

“Other patrols will be positioned across the exits to prevent tailbacks of vehicles trying to access SMBZ road to turn to their homes.”

Officers will also shut full car parks and divert traffic to alternative roads if needed.

“Traffic officers are ready to attend to any problems with positivity, flexibility and patience in order to provide all necessary services that would help people reach to their destination.”

Dubai’s family-friendly event, which features pavilions from countries worldwide, reopened for its 26th season at 4pm on Tuesday and will run until April 10 of next year.