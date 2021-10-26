Look: Dubai's Global Village is now open

First Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone attraction in the world to be introduced in this year's edition.

By Web Report Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 10:25 PM

Global Village is now open for Season 26, offering new attractions, 15 brand new stage shows, exceptional food concepts and unique shopping experiences.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, said: “In partnership with major international brands, we will be introducing the first Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone attraction in the world and have added a 4D moving theatre to the Ripley’s ‘Believe It Or Not!’ experience. This season will be a significant one as we introduce strong new original content and concepts."

New-look Carnaval

The Carnaval is home to more than 170 rides, games and attractions for the entire family. From exhilarating thrill rides to the much-loved kids’ zone, Carnaval brings “all the fun of the fair” to new levels. The massive new inflatable kids experience, Arabian Nights Bounce Palace is the perfect way to unleash the energy of younger guests.

Memorable dining experiences

Visitors will be spoilt for choice with more than 200 restaurants and cafes. Alongside Global Village favourites, Fiesta and Happiness Streets, the newly named Firework Avenue is now home to a fountain feature, lots of seating and great street food options. Inspired by Thailand's world-famous 'Umbrella Market', the new Railway Market is a dessert lover’s paradise. The new Dragon Lake backdrop, the Floating Market now overlooks the new fire fountain show featuring a 20-metre long fire-breathing dragon.

Great entertainment

The Main Stage is ready for new productions including Puttin’ on the Glitz, Here Comes the Boom! by Urban Crew, After Dark, SLAM!, The Scatty Chapati, Clowns to the Rescue, and Absolute Bollywood. Global Village will be hosting international shows and entertainers such as Burn The Floor, Swing Latino and AAINJA. Harbour Force – a new stunt show.

World-class edutainment

The world’s first Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone attraction is making its way to the park with a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the instantly recognisable world of Peter Rabbit and his friends featured in the hit animated television series produced by Silvergate Media. The Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium takes visitors on a journey around the world and through the ages. Over 100 new exhibits are on show and a new “Dark Gallery” where guests can see real tools of ancient prison punishment. Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze is upgraded with immersive features for newfound levels of illusion. There is also the 4D Moving Theatre featuring the magical mayhem of the Happy Family movie.

Fireworks

A fireworks display will light the sky every Thursday and Friday evening at 9:00pm throughout the season.

Tickets

Global Village has announced a new pricing as part of its digital transformation strategy. The ticket price will remain Dh15 online and will be Dh20 at the gate. Global Village’s mobile app allows guests to purchase tickets, pay for parking, top up the Wonder Pass and navigate the Park.

Timings

From Saturday to Wednesday from 4:00pm until 12:00am. On Thursday, Friday, and all public holidays, opening hours are 4:0pm until 1:00am. Entry gates are closed half an hour before Global Village’s closing time. Mondays are exclusively reserved for ladies and families except on public holidays.