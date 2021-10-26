Look: Dubai’s Global Village is now open

The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE10 hours ago
Global Village is now open for Season 26, offering new attractions, 15 brand new stage shows, exceptional food concepts and unique shopping experiences.
Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, said: “In partnership with major international brands, we will be introducing the first Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone attraction in the world and have added a 4D moving theatre to the Ripley’s ‘Believe It Or Not!’ experience. This season will be a significant one as we introduce strong new original content and concepts."
New-look Carnaval
The Carnaval is home to more than 170 rides, games and attractions for the entire family. From exhilarating thrill rides to the much-loved kids’ zone, Carnaval brings “all the fun of the fair” to new levels. The massive new inflatable kids experience, Arabian Nights Bounce Palace is the perfect way to unleash the energy of younger guests.
Memorable dining experiences
Visitors will be spoilt for choice with more than 200 restaurants and cafes. Alongside Global Village favourites, Fiesta and Happiness Streets, the newly named Firework Avenue is now home to a fountain feature, lots of seating and great street food options. Inspired by Thailand's world-famous 'Umbrella Market', the new Railway Market is a dessert lover’s paradise. The new Dragon Lake backdrop, the Floating Market now overlooks the new fire fountain show featuring a 20-metre long fire-breathing dragon.
Great entertainment
The Main Stage is ready for new productions including Puttin’ on the Glitz, Here Comes the Boom! by Urban Crew, After Dark, SLAM!, The Scatty Chapati, Clowns to the Rescue, and Absolute Bollywood. Global Village will be hosting international shows and entertainers such as Burn The Floor, Swing Latino and AAINJA. Harbour Force – a new stunt show.
World-class edutainment
The world’s first Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone attraction is making its way to the park with a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the instantly recognisable world of Peter Rabbit and his friends featured in the hit animated television series produced by Silvergate Media. The Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium takes visitors on a journey around the world and through the ages. Over 100 new exhibits are on show and a new “Dark Gallery” where guests can see real tools of ancient prison punishment. Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze is upgraded with immersive features for newfound levels of illusion. There is also the 4D Moving Theatre featuring the magical mayhem of the Happy Family movie.
Fireworks
A fireworks display will light the sky every Thursday and Friday evening at 9:00pm throughout the season.
Tickets
Global Village has announced a new pricing as part of its digital transformation strategy. The ticket price will remain Dh15 online and will be Dh20 at the gate. Global Village’s mobile app allows guests to purchase tickets, pay for parking, top up the Wonder Pass and navigate the Park.
Timings
From Saturday to Wednesday from 4:00pm until 12:00am. On Thursday, Friday, and all public holidays, opening hours are 4:0pm until 1:00am. Entry gates are closed half an hour before Global Village’s closing time. Mondays are exclusively reserved for ladies and families except on public holidays.
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE10 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE11 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE11 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE12 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE12 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE12 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE12 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE13 hours ago