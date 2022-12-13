Dubai: Global Village announces Bollywood star Neha Kakkar's concert

She will be taking the Main Stage for the third concert, following hugely popular performances from Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram

By Web Desk Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM

Global Village has announced that Bollywood icon Neha Kakkar is set to take the stage on December 21 at 8pm.

Best known for hits like 'Mile Ho Tum', 'Dilbar', and 'Simmba', she shot to fame with the release of the dance track 'Second Hand Jawaani'. Kakkar also released several popular party songs, including 'Sunny Sunny' from Yaariyan and 'London Thumakda' from the 2014 soundtrack album, 'Queen'.

Currently a judge on reality TV show Indian Idol, where she was originally a contestant in 2005, Neha has received several accolades. These include a YouTube Diamond Award in 2021, making history as the first Indian artist to reach this achievement and featuring in Forbes’ India Celebrity 100 and Asia 100 Digital Stars lists.

Neha has built a huge social media following, ranking as the most watched female artists in 2019 on YouTube with more than 4 billion views and now over 72 million Instagram followers.

Concerts at the Global Village Main Stage are open to all guests inside the park, with designated areas for families and ladies.

Tickets for Global Village can be purchased through the Global Village official website, or award winning mobile app.

