Dubai: Glittering Burj Khalifa performance by DJ Armin van Buuren sets new world records

A music festival has shattered two world records in Dubai. UNTOLD, one of the world's largest music festivals, teamed up with legendary Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren to set two world records for performing on the highest level of a building and with the biggest LCD screen.
Van Buuren delivered a spectacular performance on the 149th floor of the Burj Khalifa as the tower itself transformed into a dynamic LED canvas, pulsating in sync with the DJ’s beats. During the 41-minute performance, van Buuren fused music and visual artistry to deliver a truly unique show. The full video will be released on YouTube on Wednesday.
The filming of this performance was another feat. To ensure that every moment was captured, the UNTOLD team utilised a total of 18 cameras. Ten were dedicated solely to capturing the glittering Burj Khalifa in all its grandeur, while eight cameras were strategically placed in the desert to showcase the stunning landscape.
In addition to this, four advanced drones soared over 830 metres in the air, providing viewers with a bird’s-eye view. A helicopter was also used to capture the whole event from the sky. The endeavour resulted in an astounding 20 TB of digital data.
UNTOLD, the largest electronic music festival held in Romania, is set to make its debut in February 2024 at Expo City Dubai.
In partnership with Expo City Dubai and supported by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, UNTOLD Dubai is all set to revolutionise entertainment in this city.
