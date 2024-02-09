Dubai gears up for Asian Cup football final between Qatar and Jordan

Mohammed Abualneil (left) and Ahmad Abu. Photos: Supplied

Football fans in the UAE are getting ready for an exciting day as Jordan take on reigning Asian Cup champions Qatar in the Asia Cup final. Even though the match is happening at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, the football fever is getting hotter in Dubai.

Many Jordanians are planning to meet up at cafes and homes and Qatari fans are all pumped up, hoping to retain the trophy. It is going to be a big party with everyone wearing their team colours and talking about the match.

Mohammed Abualneil, a Jordanian expat is planning to watch the match with his friends. “This is the first time that the Jordan team has ascended to such heights. I wanted to be present at the stadium, witnessing the most electrifying game. But sadly I couldn’t travel as the match tickets are completely sold out,” said Abualneil, who is still on the look out for tickets.

“For now, I have planned to watch the match with friends and cousins at a nearby cafe. I hope we bag the cup, which will be a celebration of the decade. Win or lose, we'll celebrate our love for the game. If Jordan make it, we will have our traditional dish, Mansaf,” said Mohammed.

Ahmad Abu is another Jordanian expat waiting for the match and planning to turn his home into a mini stadium. “I have invited all my friends and family. Tomorrow (Saturday) is not just a game, it's a chance for Jordan to show how good we are. We'll be cheering loudly. We all pray and hope that the team makes it and fly home with the trophy,” Abu said.

“Soon after we win, we will celebrate at home and then a long drive as the weather is too favourable for it,” he added.

Many residents belonging to various nationalities are cheering for defending champions Qatar. Ahmad Ebad, who is a resident of Dubai and a resident of Doha as well is thrilled to watch the match. “Its my bad luck that I cannot be at the stadium tomorrow (Saturday) due to my work demanding my presence in Dubai. We have booked two tables at a Cafe of a 5-star hotel in JBR, where many of my Qatari friends will join me. We are the reigning Asian xhampions and I am hopeful that Qatar will retain the trophy,” said Ebad.

“For us, this is more than a final. It's a chance to show our strong team and united people. Tomorrow (Saturday), Lusail is where the Qatari spirit will be alive. We're ready for a fantastic night,” added Ebad.

