Dubai Fitness Challenge to kick off on October 29

Residents are being challenged to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 3:25 PM

It’s that time of the year where Dubai residents lace up their running shoes and map out exercise goals.

The sixth edition of the annual Emirate-wide Fitness Challenge (DFC) is all set to kickstart on October 29. The flagship fitness initiative, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is gearing up to motivate everyone to renew their commitment to a fitter future.

The event will continue until November 27.

People of all ages and levels of ability are being challenged to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, along with a packed calendar of activities and events, said organisers in a press release.

The city’s annual flagship fitness initiative, which began in 2017, was created to champion Dubai’s extensive sports and fitness infrastructure and encourage its multi-cultural society to embrace a more active lifestyle.

The fully inclusive challenge was designed to bring people together to get moving, have fun and experience new sports and activities they may not have tried before.

Last year, 1,650,000 participants took part in the initiative, up by 10 per cent from 2020 and representing nearly half of the population of Dubai.

DFC 2022 will see the return of Dubai Ride on November 6, one of its flagship events - offering families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience of riding past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Run will take over Sheikh Zayed Road on November 20.

At least 33,000 cyclists and 146,000 runners participated in last years events.

More information about the line-up and details of how to register for this year’s challenge will be available over the coming weeks.

