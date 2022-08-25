Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge returns following record-breaking season

Registrations now open for the 13th edition of the event

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 12:47 AM

The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, returns following a record-breaking 2022 season with official registration now open for the Dubai Big 5 competition.

The 2023 season sees the 92km cycle race return for the 13th edition on February 19, as part of the UCI Gran Fondo World Series calendar, with organisers confirming the start to the Dubai Big 5 competition will commence with the first Build-Up Ride on September 25, 2022.

Following the addition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge to the official UCI Gran Fondo World Series in 2022, the 2023 edition will also see participants be eligible to qualify for the UCI World Finals held in Glasgow, Scotland in August 2023.

With more than 2000 riders taking part in last season’s record-breaking competition, organisers and racers alike are looking forward to the full season of build-up rides to prepare for the main 92km race in February 2023:

Competitors can find more details on how to register for this year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and the Dubai Big 5 competition at http://www.cyclechallenge.ae/.

Alongside the kick-off to this year’s Dubai Big 5 competition, the month of September will also see the re-introduction of the Learn To Ride programme, returning for 2023 with new weekly training sessions held in partnership with Wolfi’s Bike Shop and The Cycle Hub at the Al Qudra Cycle Track in Dubai.

Designed for riders of all ages and stages, the 90-minute sessions will provide new members to the cycling community with essential training and expert guidance, focusing on the fundamentals of riding on the road, and safety training to ensure novice cyclists have the required knowledge and skills to take on this year’s challenge.

This season also sees the return of the 38-40km Outride and Junior Rides, with the two fan-favourites back by popular demand to allow the full family to take part in the main race week in February 2023. New riders can join along this year’s journey by booking their slot in the upcoming Learn To Ride sessions to get miles in their legs ahead of the main event on 19 February 2023.

The first session of this year’s Learn To Ride programme is on Saturday 3 September, and those keen to enter can find more information at www.cyclechallenge.ae.

This year’s Dubai Big 5 competition opens for registration with an exclusive promotion, allowing for participants to enter for all 4 Build-Up Rides and the main event, with the first 25 male and female entrants eligible to receive a free 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge jersey.

Early entry to this year’s Dubai Big 5 competition also provides a full range of incredible benefits, including: exclusive Dubai Big 5 prizes, finisher medal and race packs, a leaderboard ranking, series leader jersey and priority parking.

As competitors gear up to take home the coveted leaders’ jerseys in this year’s Dubai Big 5 championship, organisers urge participants to sign up before September 22 to avoid disappointment.

Stewart Howison, Race Director, said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the opening of registration for the 2023 edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, kicking off the cycling season with Septembers Build-Up Ride and the start of the Dubai Big 5 competition.

“We saw incredible attendance from the community across last year’s event, and we look forward to seeing a new group of riders join us in taking over the streets of Dubai in this year’s challenge.”

Held in partnership with Spinneys, Dubai 92 and Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premier sporting races, attracting thousands of cyclists from across the region to join for one of the biggest fitness events of the year.

The organisers will ensure all necessary precautions are in place at all Build-Up Rides and the main event to ensure public wellness and a Covid-19 safe environment. More details will be shared individually with each participant closer to the events.

BUR 1: 35km on Sunday 25 September 2022

BUR 2: 45km on Sunday 30 October 2022

BUR 3: 65km on Sunday 20 November 2022

BUR 4: 85km on Sunday 22 January 2023

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Main Race 2023: 92km on Sunday 19 February 2023

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 38-40km Outride: Sunday 19 February 2023